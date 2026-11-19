QUINCY, Mass. — One person was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at a Quincy home early Thursday morning.

The fire was reported around 1 a.m. on Marshall Street, just a few blocks from Wollaston Beach.

According to the Quincy fire chief, firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the second floor. Crews advanced hose lines to the second floor, where they encountered heavy fire that had spread into the attic.

Ladder crews ventilated the roof as firefighters searched the home.

All occupants evacuated safely.

One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. No firefighters were injured.

The fire chief is reminding residents to make sure they have working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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