2 people dead in apparent murder-suicide at North Shore home, DA says

BEVERLY, Mass. — Authorities are investigating an apparent murder-suicide at a home on the North Shore of Massachusetts.

Officers responding to a home at Colonial Drive in Beverly around 9:40 p.m. Monday found a man and woman inside suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker and Beverly Police Chief John LeLacheur.

The victims, whose names haven’t been released, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Video from the scene showed the home roped off with yellow police tape and multiple cruisers parked outside. All of the lights inside the home also appeared to be turned on when officers arrived.

There were no additional details immediately available.

State police detectives assigned to Tucker’s office and the Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are assisting Beverly police with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

