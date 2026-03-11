2 men arrested after guns, crack cocaine, cash found at Boston home, car, police say

BOSTON — Two Boston men are facing charges after investigators seized guns, drugs, and cash at a Boston home and car during an investigation, police said Wednesday.

Tony Boston, 33, is charged with possession of a firearm without an FID card, possession of ammunition without an FID card, possession of a large capacity firearm, trafficking of cocaine 36 grams of more, less than 100 grams; possession with intent to distribute class D, receiving stolen property and unregistered motor vehicle, police said.

David Walker, 37, is charged with possession of a firearm without an FID card and possession of ammunition without an FID card.

Both men are expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

They were arrested on Tuesday after Boston officers assigned to Drug Control Units in Mattapan and Dorchester conducted a joint drug investigation, police said.

Police obtained three search warrants for a vehicle and a home at 60 West Walnut Park, Roxbury, and recovered the following items:

47 grams of crack cocaine

CZ-P07 firearm with twenty rounds in the magazine

An empty extended firearm magazine

32 foil bags of marijuana

Digital scales

Drug paraphernalia

Three empty firearm magazines

Multiple loose rounds of ammunition

Smith & Wesson M&P Shield with five rounds in the magazine

Firearm magazine containing seven rounds

Two cell phones

$4,280 in U.S. currency

