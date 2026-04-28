2 men arrested after driver shot in Manchester, NH neighborhood, police say

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Two local men have been charged after gunfire rang out and a driver was shot in a Manchester neighborhood on Monday night, police said.

Remey Ouellette, 23, of Manchester, was charged with first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, police said. Dominik Patrick, 22, also of Manchester, was charged with resisting arrest.

Police credited the ShotSpotter gunshot detection system with leading them to the suspects.

“The initial ShotSpotter alert played a critical role in this investigation, allowing officers to respond quickly to the area and begin identifying those involved within minutes,” police said in a statement on Monday.

At approximately 11:30 p.m. Monday, Manchester Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the area of Belmont and Grove streets.

Within minutes, officers located two men walking away from the area.

When officers attempted to stop them, one ran away on foot but was taken into custody several blocks away. Police said officers detained the second man, who had a firearm.

A short time later, officers were dispatched to a reported motor vehicle crash on Massabesic Street near the Speedway gas station.

The driver was suffering from a gunshot wound to his left shoulder and was transported to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

Investigators determined that the two incidents were connected.

The victim reported to police that one of the men spat on his vehicle, which led to a confrontation. During the altercation, one of the men fired multiple shots at the vehicle, striking the driver.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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