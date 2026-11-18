Mass. — Two Massachusetts high school teachers are getting national recognition for their work in music education.

Rachel Jayson of Lexington High School and Michael Coelho of Ipswich High School are among 10 finalists for the 2027 Grammy Music Educator Award.

More than 2,100 educators from all 50 states were nominated for the award, which recognizes teachers who have made significant contributions to music education.

While only one educator will receive the top honor, all 10 finalists will receive a cash prize along with a matching grant for their schools.

The winner is scheduled to be announced at the Grammys on February 7.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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