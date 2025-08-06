2 Mass. men accused of trafficking cocaine on Cape Cod held without bail

BARNSTABLE, Mass. — Two men accused of trafficking cocaine on Cape Cod are being held without bail, the district attorney said Wednesday.

Ilya Zinov, 36, of Hyannis, and Jermaine Dudley, 33, of New Bedford, were held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Friday after their arraignment in Barnstable District Court on Wednesday, Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert Galibois said in a statement.

Zinov and Dudley are both charged with trafficking in cocaine, 200+ grams, Galibois said. Both men were arrested Tuesday night after an investigation by state and local police.

At the time of his arrest, Zinov was on probation for aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon out of Barnstable Superior Court.

On Tuesday night, investigators surveilled Dudley from New Bedford to an address in Hyannis.

Investigators witnessed Dudley and Zinov having a quick meeting in a vehicle in a parking lot in Hyannis on Tuesday night, during which an alleged drug exchange happened, Galibois said.

A state police trooper approached Dudley and Zinov, and recovered more than one-half kilo of suspected cocaine from the men and a large some of money, Galibois said.

Search warrants for addresses associated to Zinov were issued by the Falmouth and Barnstable district courts.

State troopers, state police detectives assigned to Galibois’ office, Barnstable Police detectives and the department’s K-9 Unit, state police Crime Scene Services, the state police K-9 unit, and the Cape Cod DEA’s Task Force together executed the search warrants.

Galibois’ office filed a motion to hold Dudley and Zinov without bail as a danger to the community.

Galibois said the seamless coordination between law enforcement agencies “led to a successful operation to make our communities safer.”

“We remain committed to disrupting the flow of illegal drugs and holding those in the business of narcotics transactions accountable,” the district attorney said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group