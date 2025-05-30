2 hospitalized after crash on Boston highway involving state police cruiser, ambulance

BOSTON — Two people were taken to the hospital after a Massachusetts State Police cruiser rear-ended an ambulance on Interstate 93 in Boston on Friday morning, authorities said.

The trooper was driving on the northbound side of the highway and struck the back of the ambulance around 11:30 a.m. when it “unexpectedly slowed,” a state police spokesperson told Boston 25 News.

The trooper and an EMT who was in the rear of the ambulance, treating a patient, were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, state police said.

The EMT who was driving the ambulance and the patient being transported weren’t injured.

Both the cruiser and ambulance had to be towed away from the scene.

State police are investigating the crash.

