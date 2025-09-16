2 Framingham police officers on leave amid misconduct investigation

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Two Framingham police officers have been placed on leave amid an internal investigation into alleged misconduct, authorities announced Tuesday.

The officers, whose names haven’t been released, were put on paid administrative leave after the misconduct allegations were brought to the attention of the command staff, according to Framingham Police Chief Lester Baker.

“The public can be assured, the department acted swiftly when this information came to light, and this action ensures that police operations remain fully effective and above reproach while the internal investigation is ongoing,” Baker said in a statement.

Baker didn’t disclose any details on the nature of the allegations against the officers, only noting that the issues under review involve “potential health and wellness concerns.”

There is a chance charges could be filed against the officers, pending the outcome of the investigation, according to Baker.

“The department is approaching the matter with the seriousness it deserves,” Baker said. “While no criminal charges have been filed at this time, the department acknowledges that an internal review may reveal conduct that requires further action, including referral for criminal investigation, if appropriate.”

No additional details were immediately available.

Last week, a Framingham Public Schools teacher was placed on leave over a social media post about the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

