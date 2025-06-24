NORFOLK, Mass. — Two firefighters who responded to a raging fire in Norfolk on Tuesday had to be taken to the hospital due to the sweltering conditions outside.

Someone alerted emergency crews to the raging fire coming from the house on Main Street around 9:40 a.m.

Responding firefighters arrived to find intense flames pouring out of the multi-story home.

No one was injured in the fire, but two firefighters had to be taken to a nearby hospital for heat exhaustion.

2 firefighters hospitalized from heat exhaustion after battling raging fire in Norfolk

The State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating.

An extreme heat warning was issued by the National Weather Service for Franklin, Worcester, Middlesex, Essex, Hampshire, Hampden, Norfolk, Suffolk, Bristol, and Plymouth counties through 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Dangerous heat will peak Wednesday with highs at or over 100°. Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear is expecting to break both daily records (95°) and monthly records (100°) in Boston.

Mass. Extreme Heat Warning Mass. Extreme Heat Warning

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group