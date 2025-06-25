2 employees under scrutiny for alleged racist remarks heard at Lynnfield graduation have resigned

LYNNFIELD, Mass. — Two employees under scrutiny for alleged racist remarks heard during a livestream of the Lynnfield High School graduation earlier this month have resigned.

A handful of town employees were overheard using inappropriate and racist words during the ceremony. Three individuals were placed them administrative leave pending a full investigation.

Two of those employees have since resigned from their positions, Lynnfield town officials said Wednesday. It was determined that he third employee did not make any statements

“As stated at the outset, the Town of Lynnfield leaders stand together in outrage over what occurred and continue to state emphatically that racist language and behavior has no place in our town, will not be tolerated, and will be dealt with immediately,” the town of Lynnfield said in a statement.

