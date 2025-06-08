Town employees placed on leave after racist remarks heard on Lynnfield High School grad. livestream

LYNNFIELD, Mass. — An unknown number of town employees of Lynnfield have been placed on administrative leave after racist language was heard during a livestream of the Lynnfield High School graduation on Friday.

In a statement released by Town Administrator Robert J. Dolan and Assistant Town Administrator Robert E. Curtin, they said:

At 7 p.m. this evening I was informed that, during a live streaming of the Lynnfield High School graduation, town employees were overheard using inappropriate and racist words. This video and audio feed was seen and heard by people waiting to watch the graduation. The individuals in the video have been identified and I have placed them on administrative leave pending a full investigation of the video and any other evidence. The Select Board, Superintendent of Schools and Police Chief have all been informed of the allegations and we shall begin the investigation immediately. We, as town leaders, stand together in outrage over what has been reported this evening and wish to state emphatically that racist language and behavior has no place in our town and will be dealt with immediately. It is especially regrettable that this incident took place on what is and should be a night to celebrate our incredible seniors. Such incidents, however, must be confronted directly and openly and a full investigation and appropriate action will be taken.

Boston 25 has reached out to the Lynnfield Superintendent and Lynnfield School Committee for comment, but has yet to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

