2 drivers killed after tractor-trailer driven by NY man crashes into them on I-95 in Maine

OGUNQUIT, Maine — Two drivers were killed when a tractor-trailer driven by a New York man crashed into their two vehicles on Interstate 95 in Ogunquit on Thursday morning, state police said.

Investigators believe weather conditions to be a factor in the crash, state police said. Troopers responded to the scene at 6:05 a.m. Thursday at mile marker 14 southbound on I-95 in Ogunquit.

One driver, Linda Huelsman, 64, of Kennebunk, died at the scene. A second driver, Brian Ellis, 55, of Kittery, was taken to by ambulance to Portsmouth Regional Hospital, where he later died, state police said.

0 of 3 Maine double fatal crash (WGME) Maine double fatal crash (WGME) Maine double fatal crash (WGME)

An initial investigation found that a tractor trailer unit driven by Xiaoying Ma, 35, of New York City, was traveling northbound when he lost control and crashed through the median guardrail and into two vehicles: a Cadillac sedan driven by Huelsman and a Mack Box truck driven by Ellis that were traveling southbound.

The tractor trailer is owned by EW Logistics of Hauppage, New York, state police said. The Mack Box truck driven by Ellis is owned by EAN Holdings of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Ma was taken by ambulance to York Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, state police said.

Authorities shut down the turnpike southbound at Exit 14 in Wells following the deadly crash. Two lanes have since reopened.

An investigation is ongoing. Results of the investigation will be submitted to the York County District Attorney’s Office for review of any potential criminal charges, state police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group