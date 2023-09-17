2 dead, 1 arrested after truck crashes into motorcycle in Nashua N.H., police say

NASHUA, N.H. — Two people were killed and one person arrested after a collision involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck in Nashua, New Hampshire Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.

Police responded to Daniel Webster Highway for reports for a truck vs a motorcycle crash.

Police say 2 people on the motorcycle were pronounced dead at the scene and the operator of the truck was arrested.

Police were not able to say what the charges for the arrest were.

Nashua police are asking people to avoid traveling in the area of 139 Daniel Webster Highway as emergency services are responding to the crash.

The Nashua Police Department are investigating the accident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group