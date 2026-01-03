2 boys accused of carjacking woman in parking lot of South Shore movie theater

BRAINTREE, Mass. — Two boys will face charges in connection with the carjacking of a woman in the parking lot of a popular South Shore movie theater, authorities said.

Officers responding to a 911 call for an armed robbery at the AMC Theater on Grandview Road in Braintree around 6:30 p.m. Friday spoke with a woman, who claimed two boys approached her vehicle, knocked on her window, and threatened to shoot her if she didn’t exit her car, according to the Braintree Police Department.

No firearm was displayed, but fearing for her life, police say the victim complied with the demand of the suspects. They then allegedly fled in her vehicle, which contained wallets and other personal items.

Local law enforcement agencies were notified of the incident, and approximately an hour later, Boston police found the stolen vehicle unoccupied.

Police say a witness provided information that helped Braintree police identify the two suspects. Criminal charges will be pursued, but the individuals’ names will not be released due to their age.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact Braintree police at 781-794-8600.

