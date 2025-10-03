2 $1 million Powerball prizes won on tickets sold in Massachusetts

A pair of Powerball tickets recently sold in Massachusetts each won a $1 million prize.

Patrick Regan, of Ocean Bluff, won his $1 million prize in the multi-state game’s drawing on Monday, Sept. 13, which featured a $54.6 million jackpot.

Regan won the prize after the first five numbers on his ticket matched those selected in the drawing.

Regan told the Lottery that he plans to put the winnings towards a new roof.

His winning ticket was purchased at the Mobil at 145 Church Street in Pembroke. The store receives a $10,000 bonus for the sale.

Cristina Offenberg, of the September 18 Trust Agreement of Middletown, Rhode Island, claimed a $1 million prize in the Powerball drawing on Saturday, Sept. 6, which featured a $1.787 billion jackpot.

The winning ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven at 172 North Main Street in Natick. The store receives a $10,000 bonus for the sale.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group