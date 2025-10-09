19-year-old New York man arrested, charged with drug, motor vehicle offenses in Tewksbury

TEKWSBURY, Mass. — A 19-year-old man from the Bronx, New York, was arrested by the Tewksbury Police Department on Tuesday and charged with cocaine distribution and motor vehicle offenses.

Pablo Pimental was apprehended after Tewksbury Police Narcotics Unit officers observed him conducting a suspected drug transaction in a Nissan Rogue near Main and Shawsheen streets. The vehicle was found to have a suspended registration and was uninsured.

During the investigation, police stopped the Nissan Rogue and approached another individual involved in the suspected drug deal. This person, a 49-year-old Tewksbury man, was found in possession of 3.5 grams of cocaine and will be summonsed to court on a charge of possession of a Class B substance.

A search of Pimental’s vehicle revealed more than $500 in cash. Following his arrest, Pimental was arraigned in Lowell District Court.

These charges are allegations, and Pimental is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

