19-year-old injured, another teen in custody following stabbing in front of Target in Millbury

MILLBURY, Mass — A 19-year-old was injured, and another teen is in custody following a stabbing in front of Target in Millbury.

Around 8:54 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Shoppes at Blackstone Valley for a call that a victim was stabbed in front of Target.

Officers working the mall quickly located the victim with a stab wound to his upper pelvic area and one stab wound to his abdomen.

The victim was transported to UMASS, where he needed surgery to repair the injuries, and is expected to make a full recovery.

A 16-year-old male was taken into custody in connection with the stabbing.

He will be charged with assault to murder and 2 counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

