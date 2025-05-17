Person injured following stabbing in front of Target in Millbury

MILLBURY, Mass. — One person was injured following a stabbing in front of a Target in Millbury.

Around 8:54 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Shoppes at Blackstone Valley for a call that a victim was stabbed in front of Target.

Officers working the mall quickly located the victim and rendered first aid.

The victim was transported to UMASS, their condition is unknown at this time.

Police say this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

The incident is under investigation by Millbury Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

