19-year-old Billerica Democrat wins Mass. House seat, unseating 8-term Republican

BILLERICA, Mass. — A 19-year-old from Billerica is heading to the Massachusetts State House after pulling off a major midterm election victory Tuesday.

Democrat Daniel Darris O’Connor won the race for the 22nd Middlesex District, unseating eight-term Republican incumbent Marc Lombardo.

“Thank you so much for having faith in me in being your next state representative,” Darris O’Connor told supporters in a video on social media. “I look forward to the work in the weeks ahead to make sure that Billerica has an active, effective voice on day one this January.”

Darris O’Connor became interested in politics during the COVID-19 pandemic, when he was still in middle school, according to the Boston Globe.

While campaigning and knocking on doors, Darris O’Connor said many voters initially thought he was an intern working for a candidate.

He will be 20 years old when he is sworn into office in January.

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