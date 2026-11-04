‘We should be transparent’: Elected officials react amid voters’ yes to ballot question one

LYNN, Mass. — Massachusetts voters weighed in on nine ballot questions, approving measures including voter registration and natural resources. One of the clearest outcomes? Ballot question one.

Voters overwhelmingly support expanding the state’s public records law to include the governor’s office and the state legislature.

The proposal would bring most records held by the governor’s office and state legislature under the state’s public records law, but what would voters have access to?

“What the public would get is they would get insight into the documents that they’re using on which the basing billion-dollar decisions will get access to the invoices, how are they spending their money, they keep all of that very very private,” said Mary Connaughton, director of government transparency at the Pioneer Institute.

“We want to know the basis on which they are making decisions that affect our everyday life. This is a huge win for democracy, a huge win for government transparency, and the question is, will they be up to some monkey business and try to change, throw a wrench into what the voters clearly want?” said Connaughton.

Boston 25 News Reporter Elly Morillo addressed the overwhelming yes on the ballot with Gov. Maura Healey in Lynn on Wednesday.

“We’ll work to implement that and the will of the voters. As always, I supported that question, and we’re ready to go,” said Healey.

Also in favor is State Auditor Diana DiZoglio.

“These are the same records that I’ve been trying to get as your state auditor, but that have been being denied to my office by the legislature. They claim that it’s unconstitutional for them to have to show anyone how they’re spending our taxpayer dollars. Obviously the voters disagree still and actually seems like they disagree with the legislature even more than they did the first time around,” said DiZoglio.

The proposal aims for Jan.1 as its effective date.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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