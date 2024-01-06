18-year-old killed, woman seriously hurt after crash in Dartmouth

DARTMOUTH, Mass. — One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a crash in Dartmouth.

Dartmouth police responded to the area of Gulf Road at Smith Neck Road for a single-vehicle crash with reported ejections around 10:35 p.m. on Friday, January 5th.

Upon arrival, officers located both a male and female lying unresponsive in the roadway near a heavily damaged 2022 Honda Accord.

Both victims were treated at the scene before being transported to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford, police said.

The male, identified as 18-year-old Jacob Pothier of New Bedford was pronounced dead.

The female, identified as 44- 44-year-old Kathleen Martins, of Dartmouth sustained life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Dartmouth and State police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

