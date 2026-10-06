18-year-old killed after being struck by SUV in Raynham

RAYNHAM, Mass. — An 18-year-old man was killed after being struck by a vehicle while crossing Route 44 in Raynham.

According to police, Raynham Police and Fire responded to the area of 430 New State Highway around 6:15 a.m. for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian.

Upon arrival, officers found an 18-year-old suffering from serious injuries.

Raynham Fire crews provided medical care at the scene before transporting him to Boston Medical Center-South in Brockton, where he was later pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation found that a Honda CR-V driven by a 37-year-old Taunton man was traveling west on Route 44 when it struck the pedestrian as he crossed the roadway.

The driver remained at the scene following the crash.

The driver and a passenger were transported by Brewster Ambulance to Morton Hospital in Taunton for evaluation.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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