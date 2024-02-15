18-year-old accused of shooting New Bedford police detective arrested at Logan Airport

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — An 18-year-old man accused of shooting a New Bedford police detective last summer was arrested at Logan Airport on Wednesday after arriving from an international flight.

Denzel Gomes formerly of New Bedford, was apprehended by authorities just after he stepped off an international flight. Gomes was put into a set of blue New Bedford Police handcuffs.

According to authorities, on July 17, 2023 officers responded to Rivet Street and Orchard Street around 8:45 p.m. and found a detective who sustained an injury from a gunshot.

At the time of the shooting, the Detective was conducting surveillance in the North End of New Bedford when shots were fired from a passing vehicle. The Detective was struck in the face but survived.

Another person who was in the area suffered a gunshot wound to his foot.

“In the weeks that followed, NBPD, MSP VFAS, the State Police Detective Unit (MSP SPDU) for Bristol County, and the United States Marshals Service (USMS) relentlessly pursued the three occupants of the vehicle. Two of the three were subsequently arrested and a third, Gomes, the suspected triggerman, was identified,” State police said.

Gomes is charged with armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, assault and battery with a firearm, attempted assault and battery with a firearm, and carrying a firearm without a license.

Gomes will be arraigned on February 15 at Bristol Superior Court. n

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group