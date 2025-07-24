18-year-old accused of secretly recording employees using restroom at Lowe’s in Mass.

MILFORD, Mass. — An 18-year-old Massachusetts man is accused of secretly recording employees using the restroom at a Lowe’s store in Milford.

John Kelley, 18, of Wrentham, has been charged with two counts of photographing an unsuspecting nude person, police said in a statement on Thursday.

At about 10:23 a.m. on Friday, June 27, police received a call from Lowe’s Home Improvement at 40 Fortune Boulevard reporting an unknown male had been filming staff members in the restroom.

Two employees told police that at separate times, they used the restroom and saw a man wearing grey sweatpants and black sneakers enter the adjacent stall.

Each employee told police they saw a cell phone on the ground, propped against the suspect’s sweatpants with the camera positioned to record under the stall divider.

Both employees later identified the suspect through store surveillance footage, police said.

Additional video showed the man, later identified as Kelley, leaving the store as a passenger in a newer-model black Toyota Camry.

On July 2, Milford Police detectives obtained a search warrant for Uber records associated with the Camry, police said.

The warrant led officers to identify Kelley as the passenger in the Camry at the time of the incident.

Police said detectives spoke with Kelley on July 15, and he admitted to recording the store employees without their knowledge.

