18 displaced after raging house fire in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Mass. — Firefighters in Lawrence battled bitter cold and icy conditions as they worked to extinguish a house fire in Lawrence Monday afternoon.

The three-alarm fire erupted in a multi-story home on Manchester Street.

Eighteen people were displaced by the fire, according to the Lawrence Fire Department.

The power went out before the fire was reported in the attic apartment on the top floor of the three-family home.

One firefighter was taken to a nearby hospital with a knee injury but all residents made it out of the building safely.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation but doesn’t appear suspicious.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group