17-year-old seriously injured following shooting in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — A 17-year-old is facing serious injuries following a shooting in Brockton.
According to Brockton police, around 7:56 p.m., officers were dispatched to an area near South Middle School on reports of a shooting that seriously injured a teenage boy.
Witnesses told Brockton police that they had heard three gunshots coming from the area, followed by several people fleeing the scene.
The victim was transported to a Boston hospital by Brewster ambulance for further treatment.
An investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
