17-year-old seriously injured following shooting in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — A 17-year-old is facing serious injuries following a shooting in Brockton.

According to Brockton police, around 7:56 p.m., officers were dispatched to an area near South Middle School on reports of a shooting that seriously injured a teenage boy.

Witnesses told Brockton police that they had heard three gunshots coming from the area, followed by several people fleeing the scene.

The victim was transported to a Boston hospital by Brewster ambulance for further treatment.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

