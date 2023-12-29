17-year-old girl ejected from vehicle after crashing into large rock, trees on South Shore

HINGHAM, Mass. — A 17-year-old girl was ejected from her vehicle after police say she swerved across oncoming traffic and crashed on the South Shore on Wednesday night.

Officers responding to a report of a crash on George Washington Boulevard in front of Hingham District Court just before 8:30 p.m. found a wrecked 2010 Hyundai Sonata on its roof and the driver lying in the road, according to the Hingham Police Department.

The teenage driver was taken to South Shore Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation revealed that the girl was speeding north along George Washington Boulevard when she swerved over the center line, continued across two oncoming lanes, went over a sidewalk, and struck a large rock and cluster of trees, police said.

Hingham crash (Hingham Police Department)

Police noted that the driver, whose name hasn’t been made public, wasn’t wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

“The driver’s seat belt had been in the latched position behind the driver’s seat. This is sometimes done to avoid the seat belt warning system when the seat belt is not used,” Hingham police said in a statement.

Police cited the driver for negligent operation, marked lanes violation, speeding, and seat belt violation.

An investigation is ongoing.

Driver injured after being ejected in roll over crash Wednesday night. Driver was not seat belted. https://t.co/CKjIcuBiCh pic.twitter.com/xKTriMJIvr — Hingham Police (@HinghamPolice) December 28, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group