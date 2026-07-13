17-year-old dies after drowning in Fall River pond

FALL RIVER, Mass. — A 17-year-old is dead after drowning in a Fall River pond.

According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office, on Sunday around 9:30 p.m., police received a call that a boy had gone missing in South Watuppa Pond after struggling while swimming with friends

First responders launched an initial search but were unable to locate the teen.

State police divers found the teen around 11:35 p.m. in an area where visibility underwater was described as zero.

The 17-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

This DA says that three juveniles had gathered near South Watuppa Pond on Sunday evening. Two of them entered the water intending to swim to a floating dock. Investigators said the victim began struggling while swimming and never made it back to shore.

An investigation into the incident remains on going by Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

Authorities said foul play is not suspected, and no additional information has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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