17-year-old charged in deadly stabbing of man in Chelsea this past March

A 17-year-old is under arrest and will face a judge on Friday in connection with a deadly stabbing in Chelsea this past March.

Wilfredo Coto-Gonzelez was arrested on Thursday and will be arraigned in connection with the murder of 26-year-old Eduardo Lopez in March.

Lopez was found stabbed in the area of Chestnut Street and Everett Avenue. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police say surveillance video shows multiple people chasing the victim before the stabbing.

Jose Joel Umana Yanes and Sergio Josue Castellanos Cerrato have also been charged with murder in the case and have pled not guilty.

“I am very happy with today’s arrest and although an arrest can never replace the loss of a loved one, I hope this can give the family of Mr. Lopez further closure,” Chelsea Police Chief Keith Houghton said Thursday. “This is also a message to the rest of our residents of Chelsea, that no matter how long it may take, the Chelsea Police will do their part to seek out the responsible parties of violent offenses such as this. The work done by the Chelsea Police Detectives and Mass State Police Detectives was exceptional and relentless, which clearly paid off today.”

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