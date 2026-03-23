16-year-old charged in deadly daytime shooting of 61-year-old in Roxbury held without bail

BOSTON — A 16-year-old from Needham charged in the deadly shooting of a 61-year-old in Roxbury back in October was arraigned today.

16-year-old Jacob Donis of Needham, who is currently in DYS custody on unrelated firearm charges, was charged with murder, aggravated assault, and unlawful possession of a firearm in connection to the death of 61-year-old Marie Molea-Anthony on October 13, 2025.

According to the prosecution, shortly after 1 p.m., Molea-Anthony was standing at the Silver Line bus stop on Washington Street when a blue bike approached on Lenox Street.

The prosecution said Donis allegedly fired two shots in the direction of Molea-Anthony, one in which struck her in the torso and severed her femoral artery and vein.

Police were able to pull a significant amount of video which help them track Donis from his in Needham to the shooting, and back to his house.

The prosecution says multiple surveillance cameras were even high quality to get actual identification of Donis.

Donis was held without bail, and his next court hearing will be in May.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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