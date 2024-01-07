16 displaced after fire in multi-family home in North Attleboro

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. — Over a dozen people were forced to find somewhere else to spend the night after a fire tore through a multi-family home in North Attleboro Saturday morning.

Firefighters responded to a multi-family home on Park Street to find smoke billowing from the building’s third floor. Crews brought a hose up to a 3rd-floor bedroom to find a fire.

Sixteen residents, 10 adults and six children, were able to escape the home before firefighters arrived.

One man inside the home was transported to a local hospital to be treated for injuries. No one else was injured.

“The first and second floors of the home sustained water and smoke damage as well. The house has been deemed inhabitable at this time. The American Red Cross is assisting the 16 residents who have been displaced,” the North Attleboro fire department said.

“Our aggressive response to this fire highlighted the importance of fire department staffing levels. By being fully staffed, we were able to conduct a coordinated attack that included us advancing hose lines, conducting searches and ventilating the building to prevent the fire from spreading while ensuring all occupants were safely evacuated,” Attleboro Fire Chief Christopher Coleman said. “We would also like to stress the importance of smoke detectors as they were able to alert the residents to the fire and give them time to evacuate safely.”

The fire does not appear to be suspicouisd and is under investigation by North

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group