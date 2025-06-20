15-year-old dies from injuries one week after shooting in Allston

BOSTON — A homicide investigation is underway after a teen died more than a week after being shot in Allston.

On June 12, officers responding to a shooting outside 7 Pomeroy Street just after 8 p.m. found a 15-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound, according to Boston Police.

The teen was transported to a local hospital. Officials say he died on Tuesday, June 17.

His name is not being released at this time. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine an exact cause and manner of death.

The Boston Police Department’s Homicide Unit is actively investigating the shooting and urges anyone with information to call them at (617) 343-4470.

