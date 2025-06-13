Investigation underway after police respond to person shot in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Mass. — An investigation is underway after Boston police responded to a report of a person shot in Brighton.

According to a spokesperson from the Boston Police Department, around 8:09 PM, officers were dispatched to the area of Gordon Street and Pomeroy Street for a person shot.

Once on the scene, officers located a male suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers transported the victim to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made, and homicide detectives have been called to the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

