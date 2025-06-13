Investigation underway after police respond to person shot in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Mass. — An investigation is underway after Boston police responded to a report of a person shot in Brighton.
According to a spokesperson from the Boston Police Department, around 8:09 PM, officers were dispatched to the area of Gordon Street and Pomeroy Street for a person shot.
Once on the scene, officers located a male suffering from a gunshot wound.
Officers transported the victim to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made, and homicide detectives have been called to the scene.
The incident remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2025 Cox Media Group