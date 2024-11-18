1.5 magnitude earthquake shakes some parts of central Massachusetts

LUNENBERG, Mass. — Some central Massachusetts residents felt the Earth move under their feet Monday.

A 1.5 magnitude earthquake centered in Lunenberg hit Worcester County just after 1:00 p.m., a Weston Observatory scientist told Boston 25.

An earthquake that registers between 1.0-1.9 on the Richter Scale is considered a “micro” earthquake

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

