Federal judge orders ICE to return 14-year-old from Massachusetts to a New York facility

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — A federal judge Wednesday ordered the return of a 14-year old Massachusetts girl from federal custody in New York. Her attorneys claim she was taken from a car Tuesday in Marlborough and driven across state lines overnight.

The high schooler’s attorney, Andrew Lattarulo, shared a video with Boston 25 claiming it shows the moments ICE agents surrounded a vehicle with their client inside.

Lattarulo claims the girl lives with her brothers after her mother died, and her father is now estranged.

Boston Public Schools could not confirm that the girl is a student in the district. Her attorney says she attends a school in Brighton.

Both the government and her attorneys claimed she was not in school when she was found in Marlborough with others in the car.

“I can only imagine what’s going through that child’s mind,” her attorney said. “Apparently, if you’re a child or adult, ICE is going to treat you the same. They like to move you out of state because it separates friends, family, and their legal counsel.”

Lattarulo added that the girl is currently seeking immigrant juvenile status.

He explained this during a federal court hearing Wednesday afternoon with a federal judge and the government representative.

The judge ordered that the girl be returned by federal authorities by Thursday afternoon to her aunt and uncle as temporary, legal guardians.

The Department of Homeland Security told Boston 25 the girl was rescued during an operation targeting suspected gang members Tuesday.

The statement reads:

“On March 11, ICE conducted a targeted operation to arrest Igor Jose Cordeiro Ferreira, 28, and Lucas Da Silva Senes De Almeida, 25, two illegal aliens from Brazil and suspected Primeiro Comando da Massachusetts gang members. With the men was a 14-year-old girl who did not identify Cordeiro Ferreira or DeAlmeida as legal guardians. Upon further investigation, special agents confirmed that the 14-year-old girl had no familial relationship to either individual. Based on this information and to ensure the safety and security of the minor, she was placed in the custody of Health and Human Services, Office of Refugee Resettlement within hours of the initial encounter. As standard protocol, she will remain in ORR custody pending the identification of legal guardians. — Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis

The vehicle the illegal aliens were in when agents made the arrest was connected to an alleged attempted home invasion in Walpole, Massachusetts earlier this month.

Cordeiro Ferreira illegally entered the United States in 2022. Following an arrest by U.S. Border Patrol in the San Diego sector, he was released on his own recognizance after as a result of the Biden administration’s open-border policies. Da Silva Senes De Almeida did not depart in 2024 as required by the terms of his visa.”

Local lawmakers like Congresswoman Lori Trahan were calling for her immediate return.

“This has its own definition of cruelty,” she said. “Looks like a deliberate attempt to use her as leverage to force her father to turn himself in for deportation.”

Governor Maura Healey said in a statement:

<i>“It is absolutely unacceptable that ICE detained a 14-year-old girl in a church parking lot in Marlborough and abruptly moved her out of Massachusetts... This is a child. ICE never should have detained her like this and separated her from her support system and legal counsel. And it shouldn’t have taken a federal court order for her to be returned. ICE needs to immediately follow this order and return her to Massachusetts with her family.” </i> — Maura Healey, Massachusetts Governor

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

