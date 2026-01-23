14-year-old charged in connection with murder of Lynn man

LYNN, Mass. — A 14-year-old has been charged in connection with a murder that took place in Lynn earlier this month.

Lionel Isaac Martinez, 18, was found shot to death on Jackson Street on January 8.

On the day of the shooting, the Lynn Police Department responded to a call at approximately 4:10 p.m.

Martinez was conscious and alert on scene when first responders arrived but was taken to Salem Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries later that evening.

Jayden Maldonado, 14, of Lynn, was arrested on Thursday.

He was ordered held without bail after his arraignment Friday. He is scheduled to return to court on March 20.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group