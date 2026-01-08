Police investigating after person shot in Lynn

LYNN, Mass. — A man was transported to the hospital on Thursday after suffering a gunshot wound in Lynn, police say.

The incident occurred around 4:10 p.m. when officers were dispatched to the area of Jackson Street to reports of shots fired.

Once on the scene, officers located a man who had been shot. He was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

Preliminary investigations indicated that the incident was a targeted attack, while police suggest that there is no threat to the public.

Lynn police are continuing to investigate the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

