EAST PROVIDENCE, RI — East Providence Officials have announced that at least 13 people have been injured following an apparent explosion at an industrial plant within the city.

According to city authorities, around 8:14 pm on Wednesday, East Providence police were dispatched to the Aspen Aerogels facility to reports of an explosion and fire.

13 people hospitalized following explosion at East Providence industrial plant

A mass casualty incident was declared, prompting multiple mutual aid from Central Falls, Cranston, Lincoln, Pawtucket, Providence, Seekonk, Mass., and Smithfield Fire Departments.

13 people hospitalized following explosion at East Providence industrial plant

So far, the 13 people who have been transported to a nearby hospital are deemed to have no major injuries.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal has responded to the scene. Residents are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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