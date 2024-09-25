13 New England schools ranked among top 100 colleges in America

BOSTON — Thirteen schools in New England have been named among the top 100 colleges in America, according to a new ranking.

U.S. News & World Report just released its “Best National University Rankings” for 2025 and Bay State schools were well represented on the list.

While Princeton University in New Jersey claimed the honor of being the top university in the nation, two Massachusetts schools earned spots inside the top five in the ranking.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology was ranked as the second-best school and Harvard University checked in with a third-place ranking.

California’s Stanford University and Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut, rounded out the top five schools nationwide.

The full list of New England schools that cracked the top 100 colleges include:

2. Massachusetts Institute of Technology -- Cambridge, Mass.

3. Harvard University -- Cambridge, Mass.

5. Yale University -- New Haven, Conn.

13. Brown University -- Providence, R.I.

15. Dartmouth College -- Hanover, N.H.

37. Boston College (tie) -- Chestnut Hill, Mass.

37. Tufts University (tie) -- Medford, Mass.

41. Boston University -- Boston

54. Northeastern University -- Boston

58. University of Massachusetts at Amherst -- Amherst, Mass.

63. Brandies University -- Waltham, Mass.

70. University of Connecticut -- Storrs, Conn.

86. Worcester Polytechnic Institute -- Worcester, Mass.

To view the full ranking of colleges across the nation and in New England, click here.

