9 Massachusetts schools ranked among top 100 colleges in America

BOSTON — Nine schools in Massachusetts have been named among the top 100 colleges in America, according to a new ranking.

U.S. News & World Report just released its “Best National University Rankings” for 2024 and Bay State schools were well represented on the list.

While Princeton University in New Jersey claimed the honor of being the top university in the nation, two Massachusetts schools earned spots inside the top five in the ranking.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology was ranked as the second-best school and Harvard University checked in with a third-place ranking.

California’s Stanford University and Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut, rounded out the top five schools nationwide.

The other Massachusetts schools that cracked the top 100 colleges include:

37. Boston College (tie)

37. Tufts University (tie)

41. Boston University

54. Northeastern University

58. University of Massachusetts at Amherst

63. Brandies University

86. Worcester Polytechnic Institute

To view the full ranking of colleges across the nation and in Massachusetts, click here.

