Two children seriously injured after motorized scooter collided with school bus in Haverhill

HAVERHILL, Mass. — Two children have been seriously injured while riding a motorized scooter after they were involved in a crash involving a school bus, Haverhill police say.

Police say that just before 4 PM, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Portland Street and 5th Avenue to reports of a collision involving a bus and two children riding a scooter.

Once there, officers found the two children, who had both sustained serious injuries. They were transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

The intersection is closed for the time being while authorities investigate. Haverhill police ask motorists to avoid the area.

“Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has relevant information is encouraged to contact the Haverhill Police Department at (978) 373-1212,” the Haverhill Police Department wrote on their Facebook page.

Further information will be released when available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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