12-year-old accused of intentionally setting fires at Marblehead church

MARBLEHEAD, Mass. — A 12-year-old has been accused of intentionally setting fires at a church in Marblehead.

According to police, on Sunday, around 11:42 a.m., police and fire crews responded to Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, 85 Atlantic Ave., for reports of a small fire in the bathroom.

Marblehead Fire quickly extinguished the fire, and the church was not damaged.

Authorities say a similar incident occurred on Sunday, September 21.

In each incident, small fires were reported and quickly contained, causing no permanent damage.

Initial investigation determined that the fires were intentionally set, and a 12-year-old has been identified as the sole suspect.

“We take all fire incidents seriously, no matter how small, and are grateful for the teamwork that helped us bring this case to a swift resolution,” said Fire Chief Jason Gilliland. “We are thankful to the parish staff for their vigilance, and to our partners in law enforcement who assisted in this investigation.”

“These incidents appear to be isolated, and there is no identifiable threat to the community or the parishioners at Star of the Sea Church,” said Police Chief Dennis King. “We are ever vigilant to protect our places of worship and appreciate the assistance of our public safety partners and the church staff to identify the individual responsible and hold them accountable,” he added.

Investigators don’t believe the fires are connected to a blaze at a church in Beverly, where a 17-year-old is facing charges for allegedly causing the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group