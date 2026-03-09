Local

12 people displaced, 1 firefighter injured following multiple-alarm fire in Boston

By Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — Seven adults and five children were displaced, and a firefighter was injured after a fire tore through a home in Boston on Monday afternoon.

At around 1:30 p.m., firefighters were called to heavy fire at 7 Wilmore Street in Mattapan.

Crews encountered fire on both the second and third floor, and a 3-alarm fire was declared.

After the fire was knocked down, firefighters continued to chase hot spots.

Damages to the home were estimated to be about $750,000.

The Boston Fire Department says the cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

