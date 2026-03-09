12 people displaced, 1 firefighter injured following multiple-alarm fire in Boston

BOSTON — Seven adults and five children were displaced, and a firefighter was injured after a fire tore through a home in Boston on Monday afternoon.
At around 1:30 p.m., firefighters were called to heavy fire at 7 Wilmore Street in Mattapan.
Crews encountered fire on both the second and third floor, and a 3-alarm fire was declared.
After the fire was knocked down, firefighters continued to chase hot spots.
Damages to the home were estimated to be about $750,000.
The Boston Fire Department says the cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.
More video footage of the 3 alarm fire at 7 Wilmore st Mattapan. pic.twitter.com/6zB1UkRCm1— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 9, 2026
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
