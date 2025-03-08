11 people rescued from elevator in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Eleven people were rescued from an elevator in a high-rise building on Friday night.

According to Cambridge Fire, crews were called to a building on Education Circle at 6:07 p.m. for an elevator rescue.

Firefighters used pulleys and ropes to rescue 11 people from the blind elevator shaft.

One person was evaluated by medics on scene, and there are no other injuries to report.

Additional information was not released.

II) Elevator Rescue: Eleven people were safely removed from the elevator with one evaluated by medics. No other injuries were reported.

Group 3 on duty. pic.twitter.com/CPRkOJx5C1 — Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) March 8, 2025

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group