11-month-old falls from second-story window in Stoughton, flown to hospital

STOUGHTON, Mass. — An 11-month-old has fallen from a second-story window in Stoughton and flown to a hospital.

Stoughton Fire confirmed that crews received a call around 7:56 a.m. for a child that has fallen from the window on Lambert Avenue.

Upon arrival, crews were able to stabilize the male child who had sustained injuries to his head.

The child had pushed through a screen in the window and fell onto a mid-roof section below, before falling onto the ground into a bush, Stoughton police say.

Medflight airlifted the boy to Boston Children’s Hospital for evaluation.

The child’s mom was home at the time of the incident and the incident is believed to be accidental.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

