11-month-old dies days after being struck by alleged drunk driver in NH, police say

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Authorities say one of the girls who was struck by a suspected drunk driver on Thursday afternoon has died.

An 11-month-old girl succumbed to her injuries at a Boston hospital, according to Manchester Police.

The victim’s 11-year-old sister, who was also struck, is still being treated for serious injuries.

Police say on June 12, the two girls were with their father in the area of Belmont Street and Lake Avenue when a car hit both of them and fled the scene.

The driver, identified as 23-year-old Justin LaClair of Manchester, sustained non-life threatening injuries in the crash. He is charged with aggravated driving while under the influence, two counts of reckless conduct, and two counts of conduct after an accident.

His charges could be upgraded.

Neighborhood resident Steven Cole told Boston 25 News that he had just left his house with five children to head to a nearby park when LaClair came barreling down the street at a high rate of speed, striking his two daughters.

“I’d like justice to be done because they are little kids. It’s so crazy,” he said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

