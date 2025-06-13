Police ID man facing DWI charges in NH crash that left 2 sisters critically injured

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Investigators have identified a man facing charges in connection with a crash in New Hampshire on Thursday that left an 11-year-old girl and her 11-month-old sister critically injured.

Justin LaClair, 23, of Manchester, is slated to be arraigned Friday on charges of aggravated driving while under the influence, two counts of reckless conduct, and two counts of conduct after an accident, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Justin LaClair (Justin LaClair -- Manchester Police Department)

Officers responding to reports of gunfire in the area of Lake Avenue and Belmont Street around 4 p.m. learned juvenile victims had actually been struck by a vehicle on Belmont Street, police said.

Moments later, officers were alerted to another crash at the intersection of Belmont and Hanover streets, where they found a man walking away from the scene.

The man, who police later identified as LaClair, was then taken into custody in connection with both crashes.

The children involved in the first crash were both rushed to the hospital with suffered life-threatening injuries. The driver involved in the second crash suffered minor injuries.

Neighborhood resident Steven Cole told Boston 25 News that he had just left his house with five children to head to a nearby park.

That’s when he said LaClair came barreling down the street at a high rate of speed and struck his two young daughters. He said they are both in critical condition.

“I saw him flying,” Cole recalled. “I tried to pull my kid. The guy bounced on the side and came straight toward me and the kids. He hit my daughter and my little one.”

Cole said his 11-month-old daughter was in a stroller when the impact happened.

He told Boston 25 News that the baby was flown to Boston Children’s Hospital.

“I’d like justice to be done because they are little kids. It’s so crazy,” he said.

The devastated father said the driver didn’t stop for a moment to see if the kids were okay.

Steven Cole speaks to Boston 25 Steven Cole (Steven Cole)

Several neighbors rushed outside to help and were faced with a heartbreaking scene.

“I heard him yelling through the window, so I ran downstairs, and I checked on the little girl, and there was so much blood,” said witness Bonnie Perkins. “I told her not to move, and help is on the way.”

The Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit is leading an investigation into the crash.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

