11 Mega Millions tickets sold in Mass. win smaller prizes as jackpot climbs to $754M

BOSTON — Nearly a dozen Mega Millions tickets sold in Massachusetts won smaller prizes in Tuesday night’s drawing.

The numbers chosen on Oct. 28 were 2-19-33-53-61 plus the gold Mega Ball 14.

There were 502,089 winning tickets sold nationwide, but the jackpot remains up for grabs.

In Massachusetts, there were 11 total winners, including two lucky ticket holders with either a 4X multiplier or a 3X multiplier.

The winning tickets sold in the Bay State were as follows:

$40,000 prize won on a ticket sold at 7-Eleven in Revere

$30,000 prize won on a ticket sold at Boston News Cafe Express in Boston

$2,500 prize won on a ticket sold at Village Liquor Store in Marblehead

$2,000 prize won on a ticket sold at Players Cafe in Hyde Park

$1,500 prize won on a ticket sold at 7-Eleven in Lawrence

$1,500 prize won on a ticket sold at Mahant Border Bets & Butts in Attleboro

$1,000 prize won on a ticket sold at Route 62 Shell in Wilmington

$1,000 prize won on a ticket sold at Depot Corner Convenience in Edgartown

$1,000 prize won on a ticket sold at Quality Mart in Springfield

$1,000 prize won on a ticket sold at The Muse on Nantucket

$800 prize won on a ticket sold at the BJ’s in Medford

The next Mega Millions drawing will be at 11 p.m. on Halloween. The jackpot currently sits at an estimated $754 million.

If someone wins the jackpot on Friday, it would be the ninth-largest in the promotion’s history.

To view the top 10 jackpots in Mega Millions history, click here.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. They are $5 each.

