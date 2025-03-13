100 riders evacuated after two trolleys ‘hitched’ together at Park Street Station, MBTA says

BOSTON — Riders were evacuated from two trolleys that rolled into each other on Wednesday night, according to officials.

An MBTA spokesperson said around 7:20 p.m., a stopped Green Line trolley at Park Street Station headed eastbound rolled back and “hitched” to the trolley behind it. There were no reports of any injuries and no damage to either trolley, according to transit authorities.

While the trolleys remained on scene for an investigation, 100 riders were evacuated from two trolleys on the line behind the incident Green Line trolleys and escorted to the nearest station, which the MBTA says was less than 250 feet away.

Green Line service was temporarily suspended between Park Street and Government Center, but resumed about an hour later.

Transit officials say they’re looking at the possible human factors that may have caused the incident.

