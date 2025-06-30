BOSTON — Members of the Boston Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire on Sunday night.

According to Boston District Fire Chief Scott Whalen, calls came in around 9 PM for a structure fire at 40 Codman Hill Avenue.

Once on scene, crews saw flames pouring out from the first and second floors of a three-floor wooden building.

The fire, which originated from the rear of the building, quickly spread.

10 people displaced following two-alarm fire in Boston (Boston Fire Department)

Chief Whalen also said that calls for three missing children came in, but fortunately, their father knew where they were.

The fire was knocked down around 9:30 PM. Chief Whalen guessed that there was around $550,000 in damages.

In total, 10 people were displaced, alongside 3 cats and 2 dogs.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group